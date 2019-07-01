Get ready for a hot and humid holiday week

A jet stream way to the north in southern Canada will allow temperatures to heat up, highs today will be in the middle 90s for most with a very slim chance for a few popcorn thunderstorms this afternoon. High temperatures combining with the humidity means it will feel more like the triple digits across the valley so please use extra caution and take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

This pattern will continue through the week with very slim chances for rain, any rain that falls will be heavy and will move out quick. Expect high temperatures on Tuesday through the Fourth of July to be in the upper 90s.

We’ll cool down by the weekend with highs in the lower 90s, this also looks to be the best chance for more showers and storms to enter the area.