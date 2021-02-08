 

Get ready for Valentine’s Day snuggles as clouds come in with possible storms, definite chill

Two days of sunshine is now out and the clouds will build back into the forecast. This pattern will not only bring rain and storms but we can expect to have much warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday as we near the 70° mark!

This set-up comes in a package of two cold fronts and what will lift along the front out of the Gulf of Mexico. The Arctic cold air mass will be blocked by a surface high across the southeast region and the fronts that will drape across the southeast will tap moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico.

Monitoring Storms: I’m not going Weather Aware for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon just yet, but we need to watch closely before the end of today or tomorrow.

We will have a few breaks of sun tomorrow but otherwise, we will be socked-in with clouds for the week until Valentine’s Day’s cold and windy weather returns with colder weather Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 55° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 48% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 55% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 69° 58°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 65% 61° 46°

Saturday

58° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 58° 35°

Sunday

48° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
52°

51°

4 AM
Few Showers
34%
51°

52°

5 AM
Showers
47%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
45%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
45%
51°

52°

8 AM
Showers
48%
52°

53°

9 AM
Showers
36%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

65°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
65°

66°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
66°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
66°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
65°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

