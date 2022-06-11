The big story in the foreseeable future, is the heat that’s going to be settling in. A ridge is going to be moving in our direction and by Monday it’s going to settle in our area for much of the week. It does look like by the end of the week next week, that ridge backs off a little, but it’s still going to be pretty warm.

Besides the heat itself, we’re also going to have the heat indexes up there as well. Tomorrow, we see indexes into the upper 90s, but by Monday, we’re talking low 100s. And Tuesday, again low 100s. So, not only is it going to be hot, it’s going to feel even hotter.

Our only relief is going to be from a stray shower each afternoon. And we all know how that can go. It’s raining at my house, but not yours, and we live across from each other.

Over the next 7 days, look for mid 90s for highs with heat indexes getting into the low 100s. So, we’re getting into that time of the year, were if you have to be outside, make sure you wear light clothing, drink plenty of fluids, take breaks, and make sure you check on the elderly as well.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3, and have a great Saturday! Brian