COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up quickly while the temperatures continue to drop. If you’re worried about the cold weather, WRBL’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald has you covered with these tips.

Outside:

Dress for conditions

Limit time outside

Check on others

Watch for icy areas

Car:

Check battery

Check tire pressure

Have jumper cables

Have blanket in trunk

Home:

Check furnace

Check chimneys

Check monoxide detector

Insulate exposed pipes

Pets:

Bring pets inside

Provide shelter outside

Provide fresh water

Keep salt away from paws

To stay updated on your local conditions, check out our meteorology team’s weather page.