COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up quickly while the temperatures continue to drop. If you’re worried about the cold weather, WRBL’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald has you covered with these tips.

Outside:

  • Dress for conditions
  • Limit time outside
  • Check on others
  • Watch for icy areas

Car:

  • Check battery
  • Check tire pressure
  • Have jumper cables
  • Have blanket in trunk

Home:

  • Check furnace
  • Check chimneys
  • Check monoxide detector
  • Insulate exposed pipes

Pets:

  • Bring pets inside
  • Provide shelter outside
  • Provide fresh water
  • Keep salt away from paws

To stay updated on your local conditions, check out our meteorology team’s weather page.