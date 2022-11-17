COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is coming up quickly while the temperatures continue to drop. If you’re worried about the cold weather, WRBL’s Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald has you covered with these tips.
Outside:
- Dress for conditions
- Limit time outside
- Check on others
- Watch for icy areas
Car:
- Check battery
- Check tire pressure
- Have jumper cables
- Have blanket in trunk
Home:
- Check furnace
- Check chimneys
- Check monoxide detector
- Insulate exposed pipes
Pets:
- Bring pets inside
- Provide shelter outside
- Provide fresh water
- Keep salt away from paws
