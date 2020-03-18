Getting warmer as we approach the first day of spring

Spring begins Thursday night and temperatures will feel a lot like it, expect highs today in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies for most of the day and then the chance for a few pop-up showers late this afternoon and early evening. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 60s, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs middle the 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Still warm on Friday and dry for the first half of the day, a cold front will move into the area by late Friday afternoon into the evening. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will be possible and a few of these will linger into Saturday.

Cooler temperatures and off and on showers chances will stick around during the weekend and early next week.