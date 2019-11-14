Gloomy forecast until Saturday and we remain cool…

The forecast looks to be on par for a gloomy Friday, with sporadic showers still hanging around in the region…Our Friday night football games that will likely see rainfall will be concentrated more over our Georgia counties. There’s an upper level spin in the atmosphere or weak trough, keeping the clouds around and cool readings into the upper 40s.

We will begin to clear, just in time for Saturday and Soldier Marathon…A sunny to mostly sunny cold start of 39° and afternoon highs of 62°. Our next front still appears to be quite weak, similar to a clipper type front and a hint of a possible shower or two on Tuesday but not an event spoiler, at this time.

The extended forecast highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows will hover around 40-44°.