GOOD MORNING: All clear and sunshine will allow the clean-up to continue.

Morning Storm reports from the latest storm…

North of downtown Eufaula off U.S. 431 numerous tree damage.

Bull Creek Mobile Home Park is severely flooded. Jack is headed that way now.

Troy University in Pike County has tree down on campus.

Trees and power lines down on Bulloch circle in Barbour County, Al.

Pike county, AL numerous of trees and power lines down. Roof torn off mobile home.

3 miles south of Opelika on HWY 51 is impassible due to flooding.

Local Storm Report by NWS FFC: 3 ENE Goat Rock Lake [Harris Co, GA] emergency mngr reports FLASH FLOOD at 09:06 PM EDT — cannon rd off hwy 315 near Fortson and whitesville rd in fortson are flooded and blocked off.

Talbot County, Macon Hwy at the 5000 block blocked by a tree.

[1:22 AM] Multiple trees down in the 3300 block of CR 53 ​[1:22 AM] In Barbour county ​[1:23 AM] Tree on house in the 700 block of Brundidge in Clio.

[1:40 AM] Blue Springs, Barbour County trees down on hwy 10 at Dale Circle 105.

Harris County reporting multiple trees down and a few roads closed in Cataula due to flooding over the roadway… US 27 and Landress Drive.