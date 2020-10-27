Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s expected landfall this week.

The storm is expected to reach hurricane status while it continues to travel the Gulf Coast.

“Ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s anticipated landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, I am issuing a state of emergency effective today at 4:00 p.m. While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage.” Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Ivey’s Office says the storm will likely impact Mobile and Baldwin counties which are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Sally in September.

Gov. Ivey also says officials will continue to monitor the storm and make safety changes as necessary.

