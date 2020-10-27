Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta

Weather

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s expected landfall this week.

The storm is expected to reach hurricane status while it continues to travel the Gulf Coast.

“Ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta’s anticipated landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 1 hurricane, I am issuing a state of emergency effective today at 4:00 p.m. While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage.”

Gov. Kay Ivey

Gov. Ivey’s Office says the storm will likely impact Mobile and Baldwin counties which are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Sally in September.

Gov. Ivey also says officials will continue to monitor the storm and make safety changes as necessary.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 72°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 80% 81° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 82° 74°

Thursday

80° / 51°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 80° 51°

Friday

69° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 69° 51°

Saturday

68° / 56°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 68° 56°

Sunday

71° / 42°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 71° 42°

Monday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

9 PM
Showers
60%
76°

74°

10 PM
Light Rain
80%
74°

74°

11 PM
Rain
80%
74°

73°

12 AM
Rain
70%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
79°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

81°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
81°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories