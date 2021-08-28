Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency for Hurricane Ida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties in anticipation of Hurricane Ida’s landfall. The state of emergency was effective beginning at 2:00pm Central Daylight Time.

Governor Ivey also issued a statement warning of potential flooding and spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama. Ivey’s statement continued, “With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.”