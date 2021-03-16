Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency for potential severe weather

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the chances of potential severe weather persist throughout this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a State of Emergency for the state beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In her declaration, the governor is also advising the Alabama National Guard to be on standby in case they are needed over the next few days to help those most affected by the storms. Alabama Emergency Management Agencies will also be activated to assist the areas they serve.

Damaging winds, hail and even possible tornadoes are likely in this batch of storms headed across the state.

As part of the declaration, price gouging has also been outlawed.

The severe weather is likely to be at its worst Wednesday. You can stay up to date on the latest changes in the forecast and be prepared by clicking here.