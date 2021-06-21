Gov. Kay Ivey issues state of emergency for Alabama following Claudette

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey gives a COVID-19 update during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol Building in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday March 4, 2021. With states including Texas and neighboring Mississippi ending masking requirements, Ivey announced Thursday that masks will be required in the state of nearly 5 million people through April 9. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following extensive wind and flooding damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette, Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama.

According to a proclamation released by Ivey’s office, the full extent of Claudette’s impact over the weekend is currently unknown, but the damage thus far has been extensive with more that could be discovered in the coming days.

As part of the state of emergency, Ivey has activated the Alabama National Guard to be prepared for any weather situations that may require their attention. She also directed the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to assess the damage from Claudette and to seek any necessary state and federal funds for the areas impacted by the storm.

Parts of central Alabama were also affected by storms that came from the weather system, which included extensive flooding in different cities, such as Tuscaloosa. In the last few days, the city has even advised residents to conserve water due to flood waters blocking a leaking pipe.