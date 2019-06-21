Happy first day of Summer

Summer begin this morning at 11:54 AM eastern time and boy will it feel like it!

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 90s but it will feel like the triple digits in some areas, drink plenty of water if you will be outside for any extended period of time.

Watching a disturbance in portions of the northern and central plains that will turn southeast by the mid-morning, this has the potential to move into our area by the early evening. Any showers that we have will be very isolated but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Another hot day on Saturday with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.