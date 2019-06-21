Happy first day of Summer

Weather

Hot and humid this afternoon

Posted: / Updated:

Summer begin this morning at 11:54 AM eastern time and boy will it feel like it!

Temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 90s but it will feel like the triple digits in some areas, drink plenty of water if you will be outside for any extended period of time.

Watching a disturbance in portions of the northern and central plains that will turn southeast by the mid-morning, this has the potential to move into our area by the early evening. Any showers that we have will be very isolated but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible.

Another hot day on Saturday with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.  

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
Wednesday

92° / 71°
Cloudy
Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Hourly Forecast

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
77°

76°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
89°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
88°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
17%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
87°