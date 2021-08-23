1 still missing, damage assessment underway after storms in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The search for one missing person continues and damage assessment is underway after storms last week in Haywood County.

We previously reported that 5 people have been confirmed dead after the storms hit.

On Wednesday, NC Gov. Roy Cooper announced a state of emergency for the state. Crews and volunteers are working to document the damage in areas such as Cruso, Canton, Clyde, Chestnut Mountain and Buncombe County.

They’re documenting structural and property damage, which Haywood County officials say will be crucial moving forward to hopefully get FEMA assistance. They advise taking pictures and calling your insurance company before cleaning up.

An announcement regarding debris pickup is coming soon, officials said. Residents are advised to place piles near the road, but not blocking. Crews are still working to make room for responders, as well as Department of Transportation workers.

Haywood County officials also said on Monday that donations have been “tremendous” and encouraged the community to keep them coming.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and highway patrol troopers are patrolling the area.

The website recoverhaywood.com is now available for anyone needing assistance.