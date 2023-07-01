Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Staying mostly dry today, but conditions will be humid and hot. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s, but feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits! As a strong low pressure system brings a severe weather threat to our north, isolated showers and storms will move in later this afternoon. These will linger into early tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be another hot day for our Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures once again in the upper 90s, with feel like temperatures in the triple digits. Scattered to widespread storms will develop early tomorrow afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong, but the primary severe weather threat remains to the north.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Monday. As we head into next week, temperatures will begin to cool, but we will remain unsettled, and as a result, humid. Feel like temperatures will stay in the triple digits through the 4th.

The remainder of the First Alert Forecast will be unsettled. Showers and storms will be possible everyday through the rest of the extended forecast.