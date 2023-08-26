Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures scorching again today with many areas possibly hitting the century mark later this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for pop up showers later this evening but there won’t be enough to bring relief.

Showers will continue to build through the week ahead of potential tropical development in the gulf. Showers will begin to pop up late Sunday afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will be once again in the upper 90s and even triple digits.

Beginning Monday, a cool front will help to cool temperatures. By Tuesday highs will cool into the lower 90s and by Wednesday into the mid 80s.

Later this weekend a tropical depression will likely form in the Gulf of Mexico. This next named storm will be Idalia. Current models have the system moving into Florida’s big bend by Wednesday/Thursday of this week. If this system shifts west, we could see more rainfall at the end of the week.