HEAT ADVISORY: Heat index values up to 105 degrees

Heat advisory until this evening for most of the area, look for heat index values between 100-105 degrees.

High pressure continues to dominate the area and this means temperatures will remain hot. High temperatures look to remain well above average today through the rest of the week with highs mainly in the upper 90s. A slim chance of a shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon but these may be more miss than hit at the moment.

Rain chances look slim for the middle of the week as well, a small disturbance looks to move towards the area by the end of the weekend which could give us beneficial rainfall and cool our temperatures down to the low 90s.