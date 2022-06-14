COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Heat Advisory for the entire News 3 viewing area through 8 PM or 7 PM CDT, heat indices will range between 105 to 110 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you must be outside.

High temperatures will be the same today with most of the area in the middle 90s. We do have a better chance for a shower or storm late this afternoon and evening and if we can get it to form at the right time, it may actually prevent our temperatures from reaching the middle 90s.

We’ll stay hot and humid for the rest of the week as the upper level ridge continues to stay over us with a chance for a few late afternoon and evening storms. By the end of the week the ridge will begin to slide back into the central and southern Plains, this will slightly cool us off into the weekend with a little less humidity.