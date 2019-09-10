Heat and humidity continues through the week

Another day of sweltering heat and humidity with a few showers and thunderstorms across the valley.

Shower chances back off for the rest of the week, but we are keeping our eyes on a weak tropical disturbance that will impact our weekend and hopefully bringing some beneficial rain the the southeast.

As the tropical disturbance nears our flow will change from east to southeast ushering in more cloud cover with isolated showers and storms on Saturday and the greatest rain chance coming Sunday and Monday as the disturbance will be the closest. Some of the tropical moisture sticks around, but our temperatures will be closer to average than what we are seeing now.

Not including Tuesday’s temperature, we’ve seen three straight days of 97 degrees or higher while we are on a seven day stretch of 94 degrees or higher.