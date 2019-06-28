Heat builds in early next week

Enjoy the low 90s now, middle to upper 90s move in for next week.

Clear skies and warm temperatures will greet you out the door this morning, we’ll see a few morning clouds building back in this morning and a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms developing this afternoon, but most will be dry and mostly sunny.

Not bad this weekend with highs in the 90s, look for a few showers and storms on Saturday but by Sunday our chances will begin to decrease.

Heat will begin to build into the southeast by early next week, this will set us up for temperatures in the middle to upper 90s from Monday through at least the 4th of July.