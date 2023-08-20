Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Temperatures continue to heat up for your Sunday! Conditions will remain sunny and dry throughout the day, and highs will reach into the mid 90s later this afternoon.

Starting tomorrow an upper level ridge will begin to strengthen over much of the United States. This will causes temperatures to increase by midweek. Triple digits are expected by Tuesday and will linger into the weekend. A little bit of moisture will return to the First Alert Forecast at the end of the week. Stray showers will be possible start Friday.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Hilary moving onto the Mexican west coast as a category 1 storm. As it continues inland it is expected to maintain tropical storm strength with winds up to 60mph as it moves through southern California.

We are also watching 5 other areas of potential tropical development in the Atlantic. Invest-90 and Invest-98 are the best chances to see a named storm over the next 48 hours. The low pressure system moving into the Gulf of Mexico remains unorganized this morning, and has a low chance of development of the next 48 hours.