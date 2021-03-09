Heat dominates the forecast as smoke lingers in the air, but rain expected next week

Smoke and haze continue. Still no rainfall in the forecast. Temperatures will continue to warm each day.
Post fires and surrounding off-post prescribed burns are lifting into areas by way of the wind direction. The smoke has dispersed from levels of being unhealthy this morning to a bit less at moderate for sensitive groups. Pollen is higher for trees: Cedar, Poplar, Cottonwood, oak, Pine, and Elm. There is no rain in the forecast until late Monday
In the extended forecast we will see a cold front stall over the region, with minimal impact until a stronger system drapes through the region next Monday…Very far out but this is our next best chance of measurable rainfall and storms in the extended forecast.
