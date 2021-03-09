Heat dominates the forecast as smoke lingers in the air, but rain expected next week

A batch of clouds will move in during the afternoon and early evening, staying dry and mild today with highs in the low 70s. A copy and paste forecast for the remainder of the week, with sun and afternoon high to mid-level clouds. Temperatures will gradually warm up and we’ll be reaching the low 80s by the end of the week and first half of the weekend.

A cold front will slide through Saturday but rain not expected, slightly cooler for the second half of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.