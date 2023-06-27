Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another hot, dry today as temperatures rose into the mid to upper 90s. Even though we had some drier air this afternoon, many of our southern counties still felt like they were in the triple digits. Tonight we will dip back into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we will see a few passing clouds as a disturbance moves to our west. We can rule out a stray shower in the afternoon for our east Alabama counties, but we will be dry for the majority of the day.

Thursday we will be tracking an mesoscale convective system moving in from the north. Depending on the time of day this system moves through, we could potentially see a small dip in our temperatures.

As we head into the weekend and throughout next week, we will remain unsettled as a front stalls across the southeast.

Temperatures will continue to warm up into the upper 90s by Thursday. These above average readings will last through the weekend. With humidity returning to the forecast later this week, we will see higher heat index values with many of us seeing triple digits by Thursday.

With these high heat index values in the forecast make sure to take proper precautions when you are spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.