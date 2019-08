The warm and hot temperatures will stick around through the end of the week, with a slight warm up expected next week as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west. This ridge will help keep temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values well over the 100 degree mark.

Only a slight chance for relief in the afternoon with a pop up thunderstorm or shower. Chances do increase a tad over the weekend and into next week, but most of us will remain dry and hot.