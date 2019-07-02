HEAT: Right through the 4th of July

The next several days we are still in a typical summer pattern, with high pressure anchored over the northern Gulf of Mexico. The upper portion and circulation will bring a greater risk for storms, a few may be severe or strong along the coastal areas and southern Alabama and Georgia.

The extended forecast will be more of the same, with an ebb and flow approach for the extended period. where we will watch for any wave action or an occasional pop-up storm or two that may be strong.

With the latest analysis we’ll keep it hot and just enough humidity to keep us into the upper 90s. Heat index values will peak in the lower 100s.

The next frontal system in the very long range forecast may not be until a week from this coming Friday.