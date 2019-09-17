Heat squeezed out by Thursday, no rain but active tropics

Tuesday Afternoon: The latest 100°F reading this late in September. This beats out the 1980 September 7 of 100°.

The tropics are active we are experiencing high heat for September, soon to becoming to an end. First Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall in Texas and will have no influence on our weather…Humberto is now being swept out to sea. And tropical (Depression) “Storm to be Jerry” will become a hurricane and will get close to the southern Bahamas Sunday but another cool front will sweep it out into the Atlantic, hopefully.

Now for the local big changes everyone is excited for…A cool down nearly ten degrees by Thursday and overnight lows dipping to near 60 Friday morning. Rain chances are so low the passing front on Wednesday will only bring a sporadic shower or two just negligible. Enjoy the cooler readings.

Today’s and tomorrows air quality has been a bit of an issue with the heat for unhealthful levels of ozone. This will improve with the cooler weather Thursday through the weekend.