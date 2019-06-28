Heat wave sends temperatures soaring across Europe

ALBI, France (CNN) – France is in the sweaty grasp of a hot weather phenomenon known as La Canicule, amid one of the most intense heat waves western Europe has seen since 2003.

Temperatures in Albi – in southern France, northeast of Toulouse – reached a staggering 111.2 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

On Friday, 4,000 schools in France are closed because of the ongoing heatwave that is affecting the European continent.

The effects of the high temperatures have also increased the public hazard.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe remarked that there has been a rise in the number of drownings as people seek refuge from the hot weather.