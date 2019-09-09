Heat wave showing no sign of letting loose

Another miserable day in the valley as a late summer heat wave holds firm. But there is some relief, in the way of showers and storms with a few packaging quite the punch.

The ridge of high pressure will continue to hold through middle to late week and temperatures will be 5-8 degrees above average for the first part of September.

The ridge will start to break down Friday and let a weak disturbance in the flow move on the southern peripheral and along the western side of the high pressure. This will allow more cloud cover to develop with more moisture and help our rain chances as well, especially over the weekend.

A few places across Alabama and Georgia are starting to see abnormally dry conditions and moderate drought conditions creep back into the region with the lack of rainfall. So far for the year we have received 31.86″ of rainfall at the Columbus Airport which puts us shy of average by 1.86″.