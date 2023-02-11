Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- TODAY: Showers and even heavy rain in store for the rest of our Saturday as a low pressure system makes its way across the southeast. By the start of next week, many of us will see over an inch of additional rainfall. We are under a WIND ADVISORY until midnight in Alabama and 7 AM for most of our Georgia counties.

SUNDAY: These showers will continue until tomorrow morning before moving out tomorrow afternoon. We will cool slightly into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon, but this cooldown will be brief.

MONDAY/ TUESDAY: At the start of the week we will have a break from the rain for our Monday and Valentine’s Day. Temperatures will trend cooler Monday morning, with morning lows dipping into the 30s. However we will see readings rebound back into the mid-60s that afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 60s for Valentine’s Day.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The rain will return to the forecast Wednesday with a few showers passing throughout the day. We are keeping an eye on a system moving through the southeast late Thursday/Friday morning which has the potential to bring severe weather. There is still much uncertainty about the timing and the severity of this system, but stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team as we get the latest updates.