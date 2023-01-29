Readings warmed this morning almost 10 degrees into the lower 40s. We will start to see clouds build throughout the day day, with showers and storms moving in late this afternoon. Some of these storms could bring heavy rain over night with rainfall amounts of up to an inch expected for some areas. These showers will linger through the night and for our Monday morning commute, but conditions will clear by midday on Monday.

After a brief break from the rain Monday afternoon, we will see showers return Tuesday morning, with stray showers throughout the day on Tuesday. The action will begin to ramp up for our Wednesday with isolated showers throughout the day and into Thursday morning.

Another system will move through late Thursday and last through much of next Saturday. This will bring showers and even a rumble of thunder early Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into next week with readings reaching into the upper 60s on Monday. These readings will remain stable in the mid-60s much of next week. However, temperatures will begin to fall back into the 50s as we head into next weekend.