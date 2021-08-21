As Hurricane Henri prepares to make landfall, residents are being urged to heed federal, state and local directives for preparing and staying safe during dangerous storms. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX/NEXSTAR) – As Hurricane Henri takes aim at the Northeast, officials warned it was residents’ last chance to prepare their families and their homes for possible life-threatening weather conditions.

Several states in the area were encompassed by a hurricane warning, hurricane watch, tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch. Storm surges between 3 and 5 feet are possible, along with flooding from heavy rainfall and damaging winds of 74 to 110 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said dangerous storm surges were possible starting late on Saturday for portions of Long Island, in New York, or Connecticut. Hurricane conditions are possible as early as late Saturday for Long Island, Connecticut and Rhode Island, with heavy rainfall, flooding and swells expected for many parts of the Northeast.

Ahead of the hurricane, government agencies including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and even the CDC are sharing preparedness tips and guidance for those in the path of a severe storm.

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Henri (then a tropical storm) in the Atlantic. Henri was upgraded to a hurricane late on Saturday morning. (NOAA via AP)

Residents looking for the best ways to prepare for a severe weather event are advised to make emergency plans ahead of time, and learn which evacuation zone they reside in (by checking with local government officials or contacting emergency management officials) in the case of a possible evacuation order.

Other tips include:

Filling your car’s gas tank, and keeping basic emergency supplies in the car

Stocking up on enough food and water for two to three days, including ready-to-eat foods, canned goods, food for infants, non-perishable milk and even “comfort/stress foods,” among other items

Protecting your home from damage caused by wind, rain or debris; anchoring or sheltering any lawn and/or balcony furniture

Trimming or removing trees or branches of concern

Packing a “go bag” filled with a phone, charger, batteries, food, medications, identification, first-aid kit, a change of clothing, hygiene items and cash, among other items, in the event of evacuation

Making sure prescriptions are filled, or replacing any expired medications

Having a plan for keeping a pet safe in case of emergency

Staying away from windows or glass doors during a storm or hurricane

Moving to stay with friends or family on higher ground, if necessary, if living in a coastal area prone to flooding

Staying aware of and keeping at least 10 to 15 feet from downed power lines near the home, or on the road, as they should always be considered live and dangerous

The NOAA (via the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center), along with FEMA’s Ready.gov and the CDC, have additional tips and information for those in the path of a severe weather event. Residents should also stay up to date with any local advisories or warnings, including evacuation warnings, issued by state, county or municipal officials.