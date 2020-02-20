Here comes the sun Friday afternoon and Saturday, with a colder drier feel

Great news in the First Alert Forecast. You guessed it the rain is out and by early afternoon Friday the sun makes an appearance, with much colder air and breezy conditions. The second half of the weekend, Saturday and Sunday mornings will be freezing to sub-freezing, with sunshine all day Saturday and increasing clouds late Sunday. Lower 50s for highs and lower 60s for highs Sunday.

Next Week: The forecast becomes unsettled once again Monday-Wednesday.The southern branch of the jet stream will guide these next storm systems, which originate out in the Pacific. Clearly this system will not be very cold but mild and wet.