“Here comes the sun”, then the clouds return, a bit of a buzz kill

Clear skies tonight will lead to a much colder night tonight, with readings all dipping below freezing. The surfaces are drying out but watch for standing water or puddles freezing in areas that are shaded. Plenty of sunshine to start the day and this will allow us to warm quickly, so get out and capture a little vitamin D.

The forecast is looking quite nice even with all the clouds on Sunday, with readings remaining cool. The rain will return Monday afternoon, with measurable rainfall returning, with a cold front slowing making it’s way through the region. We will have a secondary front keeping showers around through Wednesday.

Another front will swing through late Friday for the end of the week, giving us one day, Thursday to hardly dry out.

The long range forecast two weeks from now, hints towards a drier pattern coming-up.