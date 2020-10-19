Hey! Whatcha want from me, just a passing shower or two in the forecast

A stationary front stalled along the Georgia coast will eventually lift westward across the region ahead of a cool front. This direction will lift sub-tropical air across the region, with overcast or cloudy conditions with a passing shower or two each day through Thursday. The approaching front will lift across region courtesy of a tropical low across the central Gulf of Mexico.

A cool front will drape through the region Saturday afternoon but before this time we will see an increase of sub-tropical air lifting across the region, with this system until it is swept out this weekend, with scattered showers and a few storms.

The forecast for Sunday will improve with the passage of this front until we potentially see a Tuesday storm the following week that is much stronger on both sides of this system, so stay tuned for the 27th –28th of this month.