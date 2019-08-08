High heat index in the triple digits with a little relief from some pop up storms

The First Alert Forecast continues to advertise heat and humidity combined with high heat index values into the triple digit range before afternoon showers and clouds tamp down the heat.

We’re looking at this heat continuing, and may in fact rise into the upper 90’s consistently early next week. The set up has been high pressure off towards Texas, and has been sending fast moving short waves which bring in complex storms or MCS (Mesoscale Convective Systems) which typically bring in strong gusty winds, brief torrential rainfall, and lightning. The timing of these need to be watched, especially in the afternoon hours when there’s much more advancement with daytime heating.

Over the last few days we’ve seen these reach severe levels, and then they quickly die out. You can expect cooler temperatures temporarily with these storms, but it will not wash away the humidity.

The position of the high pressure will become more of a Bermuda high and we will continue to have moisture lifting back into the forecast for next week, each afternoon. Readings will continue to top off into the mid 90’s with overnight lows that remain warm, down into the mid- and upper 70’s.

This is typical for what you’d expect this time of year. At this time, there is still nothing formed in the tropical Atlantic.