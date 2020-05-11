High on May’s “Bermuda High” keeping us fair and dry in the forecast

High pressure…There will be a strong ridge across the southeast blocking any significant storm systems across the region. The dry cool front that swept through early on Monday added to the already dry conditions. Yes this is typical May and this is when we have to watch out for wildfires and what the wind will be doing each day. Relative humidity will be ranging from 25% – 35%, so this may require some lawns to have be watered…

The extended forecast indicates the high ridge wakening slightly for possibly added clouds for the weekend , with the heat and humidity climbing ever so slightly but not enough to call for measurable rainfall at least in this 7 day forecast. Mostly sunny to partly sunny for the weekend, with readings going from the mid-80s to the upper 80s. Not brave enough to add the 90° symbol just yet…