Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The severe weather conditions from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, have exited the coverage

area. While the MidSouth saw deadly tornadoes, Eastern Lee County experienced substantial tree damage, hail, and heavy rain.

Light rain and drizzle should end by midnight and what we are left with is clearing skies and plenty of wind.

As drier air from the northwest filters in, and the exiting system moves east, the opposite circulation

around each system will create an increased wind gradient which will lead to gusty conditions for Monday.

Factor in falling temperatures throughout the day, wind chill will be a factor, late Monday evening into early

Tuesday morning.

Temperatures for Monday will struggle to reach 50 degrees with low temperatures at freezing. Tuesday, winds

will diminish. By midweek temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s with plenty of brilliant sunshine.

The next weather system will arrive just in time for the weekend as temperatures remain in the low to mid-50s.