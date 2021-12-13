High Pressure Providing Fair Weather Until a Cold Front Moves For The Weekend

High pressure is staying put over the region for the next couple of day leaving us with sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will increase into the upper 60s Wednesday then into the 70’s by Thursday.

By the weekend, a cold front will push through the area bringing stray to isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday. Severe weather is not a risk with this front. Temperatures will get back into the 60’s as a result.

Monday, showers will become more widespread due to a shortwave and moisture persisting over GA/AL.