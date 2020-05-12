High pressure settles in, temperatures begin to warm up

Expect a warming trend over the next few days as high pressure begins to settle in. Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds during the morning then sunny skies during the afternoon with a lot less wind. Highs today in the middle to a few upper 70s so still below average for this time of the year.

After a cool start to Wednesday, our warming trend will begin. Temperatures will jump into the low to middle 80s by the afternoon which is just around average for this time of the year, passing high clouds will give us a mix of sun and high clouds.

High pressure will continue to stay strong through the end of the week and into the weekend, this means our rain chances will remain low. Expect temperatures to jump up to the middle to upper 80s Thursday through Saturday and then into the low 90s by Sunday and Monday of next week.