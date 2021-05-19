 

High pressure’s sinking effect staves-off rain and heats us up

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Short term: High pressure’s sinking effect staves-off rain and heats us up for Thursday, however because of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic we have been seeing energy come off the Tropical Atlantic, with occasional pop up showers. They did not amount to much but the clouds and breezy conditions made it feel better at times.

The next several days we are seeing the mid-Atlantic high pressure system strengthening to the point where we will see it park nearly over head as a bulls-eye and this will keep more sunshine around as the surface heats-up so will the  surrounding air.

Weekend: The air temperature will begin to heat-up from 90° Friday. Saturday through Tuesday readings increase to the mid to upper 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

82° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Thursday

85° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 85° 61°

Friday

88° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 88° 60°

Saturday

90° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 90° 64°

Sunday

95° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 95° 66°

Monday

97° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 97° 70°

Tuesday

97° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 97° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
64°

65°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
65°

68°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

73°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

