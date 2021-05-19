Short term: High pressure’s sinking effect staves-off rain and heats us up for Thursday, however because of high pressure over the mid-Atlantic we have been seeing energy come off the Tropical Atlantic, with occasional pop up showers. They did not amount to much but the clouds and breezy conditions made it feel better at times.
The next several days we are seeing the mid-Atlantic high pressure system strengthening to the point where we will see it park nearly over head as a bulls-eye and this will keep more sunshine around as the surface heats-up so will the surrounding air.
Weekend: The air temperature will begin to heat-up from 90° Friday. Saturday through Tuesday readings increase to the mid to upper 90s.
