Highs in the 80s today, isolated shower possible

Very comfortable behind the cold front this morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s with a light wind. It will stay comfortable this afternoon with passing clouds and a chance for an isolated shower, highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s.

More sun and comfortable temperatures will stick around this week, highs look to stay in the upper 80s on Friday.

Another cold front will pass through this weekend, an isolated shower will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening as the front passes. This will not be a big rain maker for us, but it will at least give us a shot for a little precipitation. Temperatures behind the front will fall into the 50s overnight and into the upper 70s to low 80s for daytime high temperatures on Monday.