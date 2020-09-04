Holding off the rain in this First Alert forecast

Weather

This cool front we are tracking is nothing more than a “dry” front, which adds more dry air to the forecast and little to no rain now through the entire Labor Day Weekend Holiday forecast.  The rain will be minimal under this strong ridge ahead and behind the front, so along with southeast Alabama and possibly Florida, there will be a few showers and storms there where the sea breeze interacts with the front.

The change will be a drop for high and low readings in this upcoming forecast, with lows dipping down into the upper 60s for lows and highs from 90-92 degrees. Tuesday through the following days just a few afternoon stray showers or storm in this extended forecast. The tropics are quiet now but we always have to watch for anything developing. 

7 Day Forecast

Friday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 74°

Saturday

95° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Sunday

91° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 91° 67°

Monday

91° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 91° 67°

Tuesday

92° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 92° 71°

Wednesday

90° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 72°

Thursday

89° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

84°

10 PM
Clear
0%
84°

83°

11 PM
Clear
0%
83°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

