Holiday Heat: Through 4th of July

We are now in that summer-like pattern! As we head into July, expect an increase in temperatures with the approach of our next high-pressure system.

Prior to its approach, we will watching showers and storms, isolated to sporadic in nature, develop across the region this weekend with the SE wind flow across our area. This will be our best chance of rain over the next week.

When this high-pressure system centers over us beginning on Monday, our rain chances will begin to decrease, and our temperatures will rise into the upper-90s daily, with heat indices into the triple digits. We still cannot rule out a chance of a very sporadic shower or storm with daytime heating.

This trend will continue into the 4th of July, with temperatures remaining steady in the upper -90s and sporadic storms in the forecast for any holiday plans.