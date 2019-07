Another chance for showers and storms this afternoon with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s, any storms that form will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning so be prepared to bring any outdoor activities inside.

More showers and storms this weekend and into early next week with highs in the low to a few middle 90s which is not too far off from where we should be this time of the year. Watching Thursday and the end of next week closely for a chance for significant precipitation.