Hot and breezy this afternoon

Back into the mid 90s this afternoon

After reaching the mid-90s on Monday, we’ll jump back up to the mid 90 again this afternoon with gusty northwest winds.

A few storms will develop southwest of the area later this evening and may track into extreme southwest portions of the viewing area between 8-10 PM, I expect this to quickly fizzle out as it moves to the northeast.

Look for temperatures in the middle 90s on Wednesday with a chance for a few showers on Wednesday afternoon by the time the sun sets, these showers will fizzle out.

We’ll keep the chance for pop up showers and storms until the end of the week and then a better chance for showers and storms moves in on Saturday as temperatures move into the upper 80s to low 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 72°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

97° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 97° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

79°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
79°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
82°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

88°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
88°

90°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
91°

90°

4 PM
Cloudy
18%
90°

88°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
85°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
83°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
81°