Hot and breezy this afternoon

After reaching the mid-90s on Monday, we’ll jump back up to the mid 90 again this afternoon with gusty northwest winds.

A few storms will develop southwest of the area later this evening and may track into extreme southwest portions of the viewing area between 8-10 PM, I expect this to quickly fizzle out as it moves to the northeast.

Look for temperatures in the middle 90s on Wednesday with a chance for a few showers on Wednesday afternoon by the time the sun sets, these showers will fizzle out.

We’ll keep the chance for pop up showers and storms until the end of the week and then a better chance for showers and storms moves in on Saturday as temperatures move into the upper 80s to low 90s.