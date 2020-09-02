Hot and Dry and tracking a couple of cool fronts in the forecast

The forecast is looking great for the short term if you like hot readings but not too humid, meaning heat index values near 100° and high readings into the upper 90s. Overnight low readings are feeling quite nice, with the lows dipping into the lower 70s. Winds will be from the west-northwest over land, typically drier because we are not tapping the Gulf of Mexico moisture. The high pressure is centered over the northern Gulf.

A cool front will slide through Saturday and Sunday and this will knock readings down into the lower 90s and only a few showers and storms along the front and post passage. Next Tuesday Late-Wednesday a strong cold front for this time of year will bring wide-spread showers and storms, perhaps a few severe, so we will watch closely. Great news is that readings will cool behind down into the upper 60s and mid 80s for highs…

TROPICS: Nana and Omar are both tropical storms. Omar will remain in the north central Atlantic and Nana will be impacting Central America. There are two more tropical waves in the extended forecast that need to be watched, especially Day 8 a week from this Thursday, something comes into the Gulf of Mexico but we will have the front through the southeast should be spared from any cyclone with this set-up but never get complacent.