Hot and dry conditions stand until rain chances increase for the Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – High pressure continues to keep us nice and dry with temps still exceeding the 90-degree mark. No afternoon showers are expected.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will weaken, bringing us a better, more organized chance for rain and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday. With this system, temperatures will cool back down into the high 80’s. Any showers or storms we may see will likely be hit or miss.

Memorial Day looks to be rather nice with more seasonable temperatures and any rain staying closer to the coast. The extended forecast keeps temps in the high 80’s next week with the possibility of stray showers increasing each afternoon.