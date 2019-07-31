Hot and humid to end the month of July

The last day of July will end similar to how it started, hot and humid!

Look for sun and a few high clouds this morning then clouds building back in this afternoon, a stray shower or storm will be possible today especially north and west of the area. Areas that do not receive a shower or storm will easily climb into the middle 90s with it feeling more like the upper 90s to triple digits. Showers should diminish by the late evening with decreasing clouds and temperatures falling into the 70s overnight.

Our rain chances increase on Thursday as a stalled-out front lingers to the west, this will allow the chance for showers and storms to develop. Thursday high temperatures will reach the middle 90s but any shower that forms will likely cool off any location for a short period of time.

Rain chances will continue Friday into the weekend but high temperatures will lower back to the low 90s which is average for this time of the year, isolated showers possible as we start next week.