Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– Starting off our Friday in the 70s and humid! As we head further into the day, we will be in the 90s by midday and into the upper 90s later this afternoon. However, due to the humid conditions, feel-like temperatures will be in the triple digits!

We are keeping an eye on an MCS to the north that has the possibility of bringing stray storms later today. If this system holds together we could see some gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall.

Depending on the strength of today’s system, we could see a secondary round early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 90s through Monday. As we head into next week, temperatures will begin to cool, but we will remain unsettled, and as a result, humid. Feel like temperatures will stay in the upper 90s through next week.

Starting tomorrow, we become unsettled. Showers and storms will be possible everyday through the rest of the extended forecast.