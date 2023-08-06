Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Hot and humid today with most of the News 3 area under Heat Advisories or Excessive Heat Warnings. Bullock and Macon counties are currently under Excessive Heat Warnings as heat index values reach up to 112 later this afternoon.

We will be tracking storms developing later this afternoon and into this evening. Some of these could be severe. A slight risk has been extended to include most of the News 3 area. Primary threats include small hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall.

The chance for severe weather will extend into Monday when another wave of energy moves through Monday afternoon/evening and provides a threat to the entire News 3 area.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible each day for the rest of the extended forecast, providing little relief in our afternoon highs.