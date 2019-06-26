Hot and humid with a chance of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms

I can’t rule out a few light showers and sprinkles this morning but not everyone will see one. Clouds will begin to break apart this afternoon allowing a little bit of sun and heating, temperatures will warm up to the middle 90s. A few showers and storms possible this afternoon and into the evening, storms may contain heavy rain so be sure to grab the umbrella.

Partly to mostly sunny on Thursday with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon, highs on Thursday will reach the middle 90s once again.

We’ll keep the chance for isolated showers and storms from Friday into the weekend with highs in the low 90s, middle 90s and a chance for a pop-up shower returns by early next week.